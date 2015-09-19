Multiple Springfield Streets Undergoing Construction

SPRINGFIELD – The City of Springfield Public Works has announced several streets will be under construction starting Monday, September 21.

HPR Drive will be having full-depth patching work that is anticipated to last up to two weeks, weather permitting.

Astoria, Raleigh, Calvin and Glenwood (Laurel – Lenox) will be under construction to remove and replace curb and gutter, sidewalks and accessible ramps. Construction on these streets is anticipated to last up to two months, weather permitting.

Concrete patching work will continue on Washington Street (Chatham Rd – Veterans) for another two months, weather permitting.

Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to use caution in work zones and be aware of workers and equipment in use. Pedestrians should also seek alternative routes when sidewalks are closed.