Children’s Museum Hosting Read for the Record Event

DECATUR – Community members will gather at the Children’s Museum of Illinois in hopes of breaking the record of over 2.4 million people reading the same book at the same time.

Over 14.5 million children and adults have been “reading for the record” over the past ten years.

Read for the Record is a global campaign that aims to generate public support for high-quality early learning and highlights the importance of building children’s vocabulary skills and love of reading.

Macon County families will join in on the campaign on October 22 at 10 AM at the Children’s Museum of Illinois to read “Not Norman; A Goldfish Story.” The goal this year is to break the 2013 record of 2,462,860 children and adults reading together.

The Education Coalition of Macon County will be co-sponsoring the event to address the gap of learning in at-risk homes versus middle- or upper-class families.

Educators from the Children’s Museum will be leading the story time, as well as goldfish themed crafts.

It costs $5 to enter the event and museum for anyone age two or older. Seating is limited, and families can reserve a spot by visiting the Museum’s website at www.CMofIL.org. The Museum is located at 55 South County Club Road, next to Scovill Zoo.