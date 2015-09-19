27th Street Lane Closing for Pavement Work

DECATUR – City of Decatur crews will be working to repair pavement on North 27th Street starting Monday, September 21.

Crews will be working in the southbound turn lane of the 3400 block of the street. This work will cause the closure of the southbound turn lane, except for the southernmost 400 feet. That 400 feet will remain open during the course of the work.

The closure will go into effect at 7:30 AM on September 21, and it will continue until approximately 4 PM on Friday, September 25.

Motorists should slow down, use caution and be prepared for delays throughout the work zone.