North Carolina Dominates Illinois, 48-14

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) -- Marquise Williams threw three touchdown passes and also ran for 105 yards to help North Carolina beat Illinois 48-14 on Saturday.

Williams led a big offensive performance for the Tar Heels (2-1), who had plenty to feel good about in a rout of a Power-Five nonconference opponent. The overhauled defense continued its improved play by surrendering just one touchdown through the first three quarters, Ryan Switzer had two big punt returns after a frustrating drought and kicker Nick Weiler hit two more field goals to stay perfect on the season.

It was the kind of solid across-the-board performance UNC coach Larry Fedora has been hoping to see, one that has eluded his team for four straight games dating to last season.

Josh Ferguson ran for 133 yards and a touchdown for the Fighting Illini (2-1), who had outscored their first two opponents 96-3 under interim coach Bill Cubit.