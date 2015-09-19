Making Wishes Come True Through Music

SPRINGFIELD- Making wishes come true, tune by tune. The 3rd annual Make A Wish Music Fest is looking raise more donations then ever as the event gets bigger and helps even more children who suffer from life threatening illnesses.

Kaylee Helton, the face of this years Music Fest and recipient of a wish said, "It gets kids excited for something like they've gone through everything and then they just get to relax and do something that they enjoy."

Hosting 9 bands and a slew of auction items event coordinator Micky Shomidie said, "People got life threatening illnesses, children especially we gotta give back and people always ask me why I do this you know I've been in the music business my whole life and this started a long time ago. I love doing it being in the music industry it just kinda goes hand in hand."

The event was held at Boondocks in Springfield and lasted all day and night. Raising awareness and funds for a great cause.