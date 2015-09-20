Timberview Alpacas Participating in National Alpaca Farm Days

CLINTON – Timberview Alpaca Farm will be joining alpaca breeders across the United States and Canada in educating the public on their facilities and alpacas.

National Alpaca Farm Days will be taking place on September 26 and 27. Timberview Alpacas will be open from 10 AM – 6 PM on these two days.

Guests will be able to partake in fiber demos creating yarn from alpaca fleece, hay rack rides, a large blow up slide and various photo opportunities. All of these events will be free to the public.

The farm is located at 7910 White Oak Road, five miles east of Clinton.

Additional information about Timberview Alpacas is available at their site here.