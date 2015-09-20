Macon Co. Sheriff Searching for Hit & Run Suspect

MACON COUNTY – The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the lookout for a vehicle and driver that left the scene of a property damage crash on Thursday, September 17.

Authorities say the incident happened at around 4:30 PM. Deputies seek the public’s assistance in locating a mid-2000’s model black sport utility vehicle with front end damage. The driver is described as a white female with sandy brown hair in her thirties or forties.

This woman was last seen driving northbound on Greenswitch Road from Wise Road.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should call the Macon County Sheriff’s Office at 217-424-1311 or contact Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.