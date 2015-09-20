Decatur Police Respond to Fight near North St.

DECATUR – The Decatur Police Department announces officers responded to a report of a subject injured in a fight in the area of 1900 East North Street.

Officers located a male with an injury to his head when they arrived on the scene at 1:30 AM on Sunday, September 20.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was found to have life threatening injuries. He was then transported to a regional hospital for advanced treatment.

Interviews of subjects involved in the confrontation along with uninvolved witnesses led to the arrest of a 36-year-old male subject who lives in the area. Authorities took the subject into custody without incident. Decatur Police say it appears that the victim and suspect were at the same gathering, leading authorities to believe this was not a random act.

The suspect has been preliminary charged with aggravated battery.

This investigation is ongoing by the Decatur Police Department. We will provide more information as it becomes available.