1 dead in I-55 crash

LOGAN COUNTY - Illinois State Police say one person is dead after a crash involving a truck-tractor semi-trailer on I-55 northbound Sunday evening.

Authorities say the incident happened near mile post 118 at about 9:10 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, ISP officials say a two truck operator, identified as Jamal Horvath, 22, was in the process for removing a disabled vehicle from the right shoulder of the interstate when he was struck by a truck-tractor semi-trailer.

Illinois State Police say the tow truck had its amber rotating/flashing activated at the time of this incident, and that Horvath was standing next to the driver's side of the vehicle. Horvath was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident by the Logan County Coroner's Office. The driver of the truck-tractor was cited for failure to yield to a stationary authorized emergency vehicle and improper lane usage.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Police. We will provide more updates as they become available.