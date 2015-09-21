Central Illinois residents invited to Sangamo Harvest Celebration

SPRINGFIELD - The University of Illinois at Springfield is inviting central Illinois residents to take part in 19th Century-themed food and fun during the Sangamo Harvest Celebration on October 10.

The celebration will be held at the Strawbridge-Shepherd House on UIS' campus from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitors will be able to enjoy foods and beverages from the 19th Century, live music, horse-drawn rides, a live auction, and a bonfire. Door prizes will also be available during this event.

All proceeds from this celebration will benefit the Elijah Iles House. Tickets may be purchased for $50 at www.ileshouse.org until October 2. For more information, call (217) 492-5929.