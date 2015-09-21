Registration open for Staley Striders Cross Country Running Club

DECATUR - Decatur Park District officials say registration is open for the Staley Striders Cross County Running Club.

The program, sponsored by the Decatur Park District and Tate & Lyle, allows runners ages eight through 18 to participate in local runs and Junior Olympics meets. Practices for Staley Striders will be held at the Fairview Park Tennis Complex, from 4:15 p.m. until 5:15 p.m., on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from October 7 until November 24.

Participation in this program is $20, or $17 with a resident discount. Individuals who wish to participate in Junior Olympics events must also purchase a sanction card and race entry fees, as well.

For more information, or to register, call the Decatur Indoor Sports Center at (217) 429-3472.