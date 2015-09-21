Champaign man arrested in connection with 1985 death

CHAMPAIGN - The DuPage County Sheriff's Office has announced that a Champaign man has been arrested in connection with the 1985 death of a 15-year-old girl.

According to a press release from the DuPage County Sheriff's Office, Michael Jones, 62, was arrested in the 2500 block of Southmoor Drive in Champaign on September 20. Officials say Jones faces two counts of murder and one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault in connection with the death of Kristina Wesselman, 15.

Authorities say Wesselman died while she was walking home from a grocery store on July 21, 1985. Dupage County Sheriff John Zaruba says Wesselman was reported missing by her mother, and that Wesselman's body was found a short time later by detectives near the path she was last seen walking. Authorities also say the received new information regarding this case on September 10, 2015, and that the new information resulted in detectives locating Jones.

DuPage County Public Information Officer Dawn Domrose tells WAND that Jones attended a bond hearing Monday morning, and that Jones is currently being held without bond. We will provide updates as they become available.