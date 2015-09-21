Firefighters respond to house fire on Decatur's northeast side

DECATUR - Decatur Fire Department officials say a vacant home on the city's northeast side was heavily damaged by fire on September 20.

Authorities say firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of North College Street at about 4:11 p.m. for a report of a fire. Upon arriving, firefighters say they saw fire showing from the rear of the home, and began extinguishing the flames. According to a news release from the Decatur Fire Department, the fire was brought under control at 4:34 p.m.

Officials say no injuries or fatalities were reported in this incident. The origin and cause of this fire are still under investigation by the Decatur Fire Department. We will provide updates as they become available.