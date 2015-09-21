Champaign Public Works Office to begin pavement patching work

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Public Works Department has announced that motorists who travel on some portions of Fair Street could experience delays and lane closures starting September 23.

Officials say crews will be performing pavement patching work on Fair Street, from White Street to Park Street. As a result, officials say motorists can expect intermittent lane closures throughout the construction period.

Additionally, the street will be limited to one-way traffic, and access to driveways will be limited at times. Residents will be notified of when their driveways will not be accessible by Cross Construction Company. Work is scheduled to be completed by October 9.

A map showing all 2015 City Engineering Division projects can be found at https://gisweb.ci.champaign.il.us/Html5Viewer/?viewer=construct.