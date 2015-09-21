Central Illinois residents offered chance to safely dispose of unused prescription medications

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - Central Illinois citizens are encouraged to dispose of unused and expired prescription medications during the 10th Annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on September 26.

Macon County citizens will be able to drop off unneeded medications at 707 South Side Drive or 333 South Franklin Street in Decatur, and Sangamon County residents will be able to drop off medications at 2833 South Grand Avenue and 2800 Montvale Drive in Springfield. The collections in both cities will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The collection drives, started by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and sponsored by State Representative Sue Scherer, aim to promote the safe and responsible disposal of prescription medications. For more information, or to find a collection site near you, visit http://www.dea.gov/index.shtml or call (800) 882-9539.