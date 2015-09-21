Lincoln's New Salem To Offer Candlelight Tours

PETERSBURG, IL- Lincoln’s New Salem will offer history by candlelight with candlelight tours on October 2-4. The re-created 1830s villages in the town will be lit with fireplaces and lanterns during the walks on Friday-Sunday from 7:00 until 9:00 pm.

The event is hosted by the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency and the New Salem Lincoln League. Live music is provided by The Prairie Aires on Friday and Sunday, and by the Wildwood Strings on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Museum Store, Bookstore, Souvenir Shop, and Rutledge Tavern will all be open to visitors throughout the weekend.

For more information on the event call (217) 632-4000, or visit www.lincolnsnewsalem.com