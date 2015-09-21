Trial date set for Springfield man charged with enticement of a minor

SPRINGFIELD - The U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of Illinois has announced that a trial date has been set for a Springfield man who has been charged with enticement of a minor.

According to Public Information Officer Sharon Paul, the trial of Jeffrey Parkhurst, 58, will begin on November 24, 2015. Parkhurst has entered a plea of not guilty to a single charge of enticement of a minor.

Authorities say Parkhurst was arrested in Decatur on July 27, 2015. Prosecutors say Parkhurst allegedly used a cell phone and the internet to persuade and entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Parkhurst has remained in custody since his arrest. If convicted, he faces between 10 years and life in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000. We will provide more updates as they become available.