Illinois Grain Tour Makes Way Through State

ILLINOIS – The Illinois Department of Agriculture is hosting more than 30 international buyers in an effort to increase export sales for the Illinois grain industry.

IDOA began a grain tour today, September 21, with participants from Mexico, Ecuador, China, Taiwan, South Korea and Vietnam. Representatives from the department will take buyers on a tour around several stops related to the grain industry in Illinois.

Agriculture Director Philip Nelson says the goal of this tour is to demonstrate to investors how Illinois can help “feed the world.”

“The export of Illinois grain is vital to the growth of our industry, and this tour is an integral part of our marketing plan,” Nelson explains.

Last year’s tour generated an estimated $198 million in sales.

This year’s tour stops include: the University of Illinois research plot in Sangamon County, GSI in Assumption, Clarkson Grain in Mattoon, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) in Decatur, Specialty Grains in Gibson City, Marquis Ethanol in Hennepin, Stewart Spreading in Sheridan, SEEDBURO Equipment in Des Plaines and Chicago Mercantile Exchange / Chicago Board of Trade in Chicago.