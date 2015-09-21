Marine Bank Hosting Passport Registration Day

SPRINGFIELD – Community members will be able to register for passports at Marine Bank in Springfield on Saturday, September 26.

This registration day is being held in partnership with the Sangamon County Circuit Clerk Paul Palazzolo’s office.

Agents from the circuit clerk’s office will be available to process passport applications from 9 AM to 12 PM (noon). Usual passport fees will apply, and applicants will receive their passports within 25 business days.

Marine Bank CEO Chris Zettek says the bank is happy to work with the Circuit Clerk to provide this service to the general public.

Those interested in applying for a passport should bring the following items to the Marine Bank’s West Branch:

Certified copy of your birth certificate (no photocopies or hospital certificate)

Valid photo ID

Approved passport photo

Certified copies of court orders for name change, custody or adoption decrees

Two checks or money orders to pay applicable fees

Any questions should be directing to the Circuit Clerk’s Passport Office in advance at 217-747-5183.

The Marine Bank’s West Branch is located at 3050 West Wabash Avenue in Springfield.