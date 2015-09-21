Catholic Charities Mobile Food Pantry

MATTOON - Catholic Charities based in Mattoon will expand its Mobile Food Pantry to three more counties.

Executive Director Debbie Albin says the mobile pantry will serve families in need in Coles, Douglas and Edgar counties.

Feed America is helping fund the pantry. It provides canned fruits and vegetables, tuna, mac and cheese, spaghetti and sauce and other items. The program will be offered at least once a month and visit a different town each time. It helps families in financial need who can't afford to drive the Catholic Charities pantry in Mattoon.