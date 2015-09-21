Urbana man sentenced to 15 years in prison

URBANA - The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that an Urbana man who pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography charges has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of Illinois, Talon Wright, 39, received the prison sentence Monday afternoon. In addition to 15 years in prison, Wright must also remain on supervised release for 10 years after his release.

Authorities say Wright was arrested on October 27, 2014. On May 14, 2015, officials say Wright pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography charges. He has remained in custody since his arrest.