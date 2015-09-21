Red Cross and Springfield Fire Dept. team up for Home Fire Campaign

SPRINGFIELD – The American Red Cross and Springfield Fire Department are teaming up to visit select neighborhoods in Springfield, install free smoke alarms and teach residents about being prepared for home fires.

Both organizations, along with community volunteers, will be making the visit on Saturday, September 26.

This event is a part of the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign. The campaign is a nationwide initiative to reduce the number of deaths and injuries due to home fires by 25 percent over the next five years.

The American Red Cross says there are an average of seven people who die in house fires each day. 36 people on average suffer injuries from house fires.

Campaign volunteers will attend a training session at 9 AM, with door-to-door canvassing starting at 10 AM.

American Red Cross Serving South Central Illinois Executive Director Bryan Soady hopes this partnership with the Springfield Fire Department will reach many residents and help to teach them the importance of home fire preparedness.

“Installing smoke alarms cuts the risk of someone dying from a home fire in half, so the more alarms we can install, potentially the more lives we can save,” Soady explains.

Further information about the Red Cross and house fires can be found here.