SPRINGFIELD -- He's a big reason why SHG hasn't lost a game in over two years, and now he plans on taking his talents to the SEC. Cyclones senior tight end Albert Okwuegbunam announced on twitter that he's committed to Missouri.

According to Scout.com, Okwuegbunam had several offers from big schools including Michigan State, Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State, and Minnesota.

Scout.com ranks Okwuegbunam as the number one tight end prospect in the state of Illinois.