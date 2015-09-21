Two Injured in Rt. 121 Crash

WARRENSBURG – The Macon County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to a traffic crash with injuries at Route 121 at Lincoln Memorial Parkway at 5:20 PM on Monday, September 21.

Deputies located a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle that had collided with a 2000 Ford pickup truck at the intersection upon arrival at the scene.

Initial investigation indicated both the motorcycle and the pickup truck were traveling northwest on Route 121. The pickup truck supposedly began to turn south onto Lincoln Memorial Parkway when it struck the driver’s side of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike upon collision.

A 53-year-old Latham man was found to be driving the motorcycle. He was transported by Decatur Ambulance Service to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield for treatment of what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup was found to be a 73-year-old Warrensburg man. He was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Warrensburg Fire Protection District, Decatur Ambulance Service and the Warrensburg Police Department assisted at the scene.

This traffic crash is currently under investigation by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. We will provide more details as they become available as authorities are trying to determine exactly how and why the two vehicles collided at the intersection.