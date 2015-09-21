Illinois falling behind in job creation compared to neighboring states

A new Federal Report from "Reboot Illinois" shows our state is lagging behind considerably in job creation, which is especially embarrassing since surrounding states with much smaller populations are creating more jobs.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Illinois has only added about 13,400 payroll jobs so far between January 1 and August 31, 2015. And the Reboot Illinois article says we continue to lose factory jobs in the Land of Lincoln by large numbers since 2000.

The report shows Indiana, which has half the population of Illinois, created three times more jobs than we did. Wisconsin and Missouri also created double the amount of jobs as Illinois in the same time period, yet each also has half our population. Iowa, which has about one quarter our population, has even beat out Illinois in job creation so far in 2015. Michigan's job growth is nearly four times bigger than Illinois'.