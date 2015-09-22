Authorities respond to traffic crash in Macon County

UPDATE: The Macon County Coroner has identified the person who died in a crash on Route 36 near Salem School Road.

90-year-old Caroline Williams was fatally injured when the car she was driving was struck by a semi-truck near 6155 East U.S. Route 36 at around 7:42 AM on Tuesday, September 22.

Reports say she was exiting a convenience store lot in her vehicle supposedly intending to travel in the westerly direction when she was struck by the eastbound semi-truck. Williams suffered a severe fatal head injury as a result of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the coroner at 9:16 AM.

The driver of the semi was reportedly transported to the hospital for assessment.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Police. An inquest is pending. We will provide more details as they become available,

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MACON COUNTY - Illinois State Police say troopers have responded to a traffic crash on Route 36, near Salem School Road, in Macon County.



Authorities say the crash involved a truck-tractor semi-trailer and passenger automobile. Police say one person has died in this crash, and that Route 36, from Salem School Road to South Esther Avenue, and the railroad tracks north of Route 36 will be closed for several hours.



Troopers have not yet released the identity of the deceased, pending notification of family. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes until the scene is clear.



The investigation into this incident continues. We will provide more details as they become available.