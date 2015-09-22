USPCA National Patrol Trial being held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - United States Police Canine Association K-9 units from across the country have gathered in Springfield for the 2015 USPCA National Patrol Trial.

The trials are being held from September 20 through 25, with events being held across the city. K-9 units will participate in agility trials, a suspect search, and apprehension and bite work trials.

In addition, USPCA officials will host a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House at Robin Roberts Stadium on September 24, from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy fireworks, a dunk tank, a K-9 demonstration, and more.

For more information, visit http://www.uspcak9.com/.