HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital hosting Balance Clinic

EFFINGHAM - HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital officials say they are inviting central Illinois residents to attend a Balance Clinic on October 19.

The clinic will be hosted by the hospital's Physical Rehabilitation department, with patients being seen between 9:00 a.m. and noon.  During the clinic, patients will take part in a 15-to-20 minute balance screening and fall risk assessment, and will discuss the results with a therapist.

This event is free and open to the public, but you must make an appointment.  For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call (217) 347-1243.

