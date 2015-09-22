Citizens invited to open house at Homestead Prairie Farm

DECATUR - The Macon County Conservation District is inviting citizens to attend an open house at the Homestead Prairie Farm Heirloom Vegetable and Herb Garden on October 4.

The open house will be located at Rock Springs Conservation Area from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Visitors will be able to tour heirloom and vegetable gardens as they were in the 1860s, as well as learn how to plan their own gardens.

This event is free and open to the public, and no registration is required. For more information, visit http://maconcountyconservation.org/.