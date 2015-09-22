Carle officials recognizing National Farm Safety and Health Week

URBANA - As part of recognizing National Farm Safety and Health Week, Carle's Center for Rural Health and Farm Safety is offering several traffic safety tips for motorists traveling in rural areas during this year's harvest.

National Farm Safety and Health Week is being held from September 20 through September 26 this year. Carle officials would like to remind motorists of the following safety tips when encountering farm equipment on the roads:

- Slow down quickly, but safely, when encountering farm equipment

- Keep an eye out for slow-moving vehicles

- Do not pass farm equipment while it is making a turn

- Only pass farm equipment after you are certain that there is no traffic in the other lane.

Additionally, officials are encouraging farmers, agriculture instructors, and emergency responders to complete a quick, 10-minute survey. For more information, or to take the survey, visit http://carle.org/services/RuralHealth-FarmSafety.aspx.