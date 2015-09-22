Millikin University hosting 100th Homecoming Celebration

DECATUR - Millikin University students, friends, and alumni are being invited to attend the school's 100th Homecoming Celebration, starting on September 28.

The celebration will last until October 4, and will include week-long activities throughout the Millikin campus. Attendees will be able to enjoy a carnival, fireworks display, homecoming football game, live music, and more.

A complete list of events being held this year can be found at http://www.millikin.edu/alumni-friends/events/homecoming. For more information, call (217) 424-6383.