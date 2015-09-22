Springfield Park District announces "Touch-a-Truck" event

SPRINGFIELD - Central Illinois residents will have a chance to get an up-close look at ambulances, police cars, tractors, and more during the Touch-a-Truck event on September 24.

Springfield Park District officials say Touch-a-Truck will be held at Robin Roberts Stadium from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. During this family-friendly event, attendees will be able to discover how different vehicles work, as well as how those vehicles keep Springfield safe and clean.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a Police Patrol parade, K-9 demonstrations, a dunk tank, fireworks, and food sold by Chadito's. This event is open to the public.