Semi Overturned on I-74 in Vermilion Co.

VERMILION COUNTY – Illinois State Police report authorities responded to a semi that drove off the road into a ditch on westbound I-74 at Mile Post 216 in Vermilion County on September 22.

Authorities say a 25-year-old man from Gwynneville, Indiana was traveling westbound on I-74 at around 3:31 AM when he admittedly fell asleep at the wheel. The 2000 Freightliner TT and 1993 MW semi-trailer exited the roadway via the westbound lanes and overturned in the north ditch.

The unit was reported to be transporting hogs from Indiana to Rantoul, Illinois at the time of the crash.

A percentage of the hogs being transported were reported perished as a result of the traffic crash. The carrier arranged for the transfer, transportation and removal of the animals involved in the crash.

A University of Illinois veterinarian was on scene to render proper care for any animals in need of veterinary attention.

The driver of the semi was transported to Presence’s Logan campus in Danville. He has since been treated and released. Authorities say he has preliminary charges of driving while fatigued, improper lane usage and failure to wear seatbelt.