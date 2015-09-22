North Water St. Undergoing Pavement Work

DECATUR – City of Decatur crews will start working on pavement on North Water Street beginning Wednesday, September 23.

Crews will be replacing pavement in the 2500 block of North Water Street. This work will cause the closure of the eastern northbound lane starting at 7:30 AM. The lane will be closed until 4 PM on Friday, September 25.

Motorists are urged to slow down, use extreme caution and be prepared for delays through the work zone.