Lincoln Library Presenting on Civil War in Film

SPRINGFIELD – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum invites the public to learn about the evolution of portrayals of the Civil War through film.

Historian Mark DePue will trace that progression of messages through film clips featuring actors and actresses including Vivien Leigh, John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, Denzel Washington, Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe. The event will look into Hollywood’s portrayal of the Civil War over the course of several decades.

The event will take place on October 8, with the doors opening at 6 PM. Attendees can tour parts of the museum before the presentation begins at 6:30 PM. The museum is located at 212 North Sixth Street in Springfield.

Those interested in attending must reserve a seat by visiting www.presidentlincoln.illinois.gov and clicking on “special event reservations."

This presentation is free to the general public.