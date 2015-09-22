The Cost of Clearing the U of I Racial Discrimination in the Womens Basketball Program

URBANA - The University of Illinois spent more than $650,000 to investigate racial discrimination and abuse accusations on its women's basketball program. The payment comes after over two months of investigating.

The University paid a Chicago firm to investigate, which provided a 226-page report clearing coach Matt Bollant and the school of any wrongdoing.  However, the basketball program has been making changes based on the report's recommendations.

