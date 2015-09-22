3rd Annual D-Town Throwdown to be Held Sept. 26 - 27

DECATUR – The Decatur Memorial Hospital CrossFit Enhance Gym will host the third annual DMH CrossFit Enhance D-Town Throwdown on September 26 and 27.

260 CrossFit athletes representing 45 teams from across Illinois will compete in five different strength and conditioning workout throughout both days of the event.

Each team is comprised of six people (three women and three men) for the RX and Scaled Divisions, and four people (two women and two men) for the Master’s Division. All teams are made up of athletes from their respective CrossFit gym.

DMH Manager Josh Newton says the facility is excited to be hosting this competition for central Illinois and the north central region CrossFit athletes.

He explains the first, second and third place winning teams will each take home a prize package and a custom trophy to be displayed at their CrossFit gym.

The event will kick off at 7:50 AM on Saturday with the National Anthem. Competition activities will officially begin at 8 AM with activities wrapping up at 6 PM. Sunday competitions will begin at 8 AM with a wrap and awards ceremony starting at 5:30 PM.

A portion of the proceeds from this competition will be used to benefit a local charity.

Additional information on the D-Town Throwdown can be found here.