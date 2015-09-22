Crossing Healthcare Opens In Decatur

Decatur – Crossing Healthcare has capped off a $6 million project by holding a grand opening of its new facility.



Crossing was known for more than 40 years as the Community Health Improvement Center, or CHIC. Operating under its new name the facility is located at 320 East Central Avenue.



“High quality healthcare should not be a luxury but a necessity for all,” Dr. Dana Ray told WAND’s Doug Wolfe.



The target population for Crossing Healthcare are low income people on Medicaid or with no health insurance at all. As many as 33,000 people may qualify for medical services at Crossing.



The city of Decatur donated land for the project. Currently Crossing is serving about 4,000 people each month. Crossing employs 90 people in Decatur.



