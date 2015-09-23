RACES hosting "I Stand" event

CHAMPAIGN - RACES officials are inviting central Illinois citizens to attend an event designed to bring awareness to the stigma and fear survivors of sexual violence face on September 25.

This event, titled "I Stand," will be held at One Main Plaza in Champaign, and will begin at 12:00 p.m. For one hour, participants will stand silently in support of victims of sexual violence. Those who attend this event are asked to wear teal-colored clothing.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (217) 344-6298.