Molina Healthcare hosting free health fair

SPRINGFIELD - Molina Healthcare officials have announced that they are hosting a health fair for central Illinois citizens on September 23.

The fair will be held at 2239 East Cook Street in Springfield from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to check their blood pressure and glucose levels, as well as receive skin cancer screenings. Additionally, officials will have games and activities for children to enjoy.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information about Molina Healthcare, visit http://www.molinahealthcare.com/en-us/Pages/home.aspx?CookieCheck=true.