Arborists gather at Camp Butler National Cemetery

SPRINGFIELD - Saluting Branches and Arborists United for Veteran Remembrance volunteers and local arborists are teaming up with Camp Butler National Cemetery officials to participate in a landscaping project at the cemetery.

Volunteers began pruning and removing hazardous trees and branches at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday. The effort is part of a national initiative that aims to bring volunteers to 23 different U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs national cemeteries to sustain the landscapes of these areas.

