Champaign authorities investigating vehicle theft

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a stolen vehicle.

Deputies say the vehicle, described as a red-colored 2009 Chevrolet Silverado, was stolen from the 1700 block of Bentbrook Drive during the morning hours of September 23. Deputies also say another vehicle in the 1700 block of Bentbrook Drive was burglarized, with the owner reporting the theft of a handgun and contents of a wallet.

The Silverado has "TLC Pest Control" decals on the windows of the truck, and has Illinois license plates "6TLCPC." If you have any information on these incidents, you are asked to call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.