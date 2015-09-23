Prairie Pedal fundraiser kicks off September 27

DECATUR - The Macon County Conservation Foundation is encouraging central Illinois residents to participate in the annual Prairie Pedal bicycling fundraiser on September 27.

Riders participating in this fundraiser can choose to travel on a 20-mile, 40-mile, or 62-mile route. Individuals taking the 40-mile or 62-mile routes may begin between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., and those taking the 20-mile route may do so between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Officials say all routes will begin and end at Rock Springs Conservation Area.

The cost to participate in this event is $30 per rider, and includes a t-shirt, well-stocked rest stops, SAG support vehicles, lunch, and raffle prizes at the end of the event. All proceeds from this event benefit natural areas and wildlife in Macon County.

For more information, or to register, visit www.maconcountyconservationfoundation.org.