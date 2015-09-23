Macon County History Museum hosting Civil War photography program

DECATUR - Central Illinois residents will be able to explore photography during the Civil War in a special program at the Macon County History Museum on September 26.

The program, titled "Photographing Civil War Sites," will begin at 1:30 p.m. Featured speaker Don Chamberlain will explain the challenges that Civil War-era photographers had in capturing images of important sites. Additionally, Chamberlain will show Civil War images from his own collection, as well as other photos from the past.

Admission to this program is $2 per person. For more information, call (217) 422-4919.