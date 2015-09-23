APL hosting pet adoption events

SPRINGFIELD - Animal Protective League officials have announced several pet adoption events scheduled for this weekend.

APL officials say citizens will be able to meet adoptable dogs and cats at its new Mobile Pet Adoption Center on September 26. The 30-foot-long trailer will make a stop at 2605 North Dirksen Parkway, allowing individuals and families to interact with potential pets.

We've included details on other APL adoption events below:

September 26

- Adoptable cats and dogs, 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., PetSmart

- Adoptable dogs, 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Route 66 Mother Road Festival

September 27

- Adoptable cats 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., dogs from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., PetSmart

If you can't make any of these events, but still wish to adopt a pet, you may do so by visiting the APL shelter, located at 1001 Taintor Road, from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. daily. For more information, visit http://www.apl-shelter.org/.