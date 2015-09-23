Families invited to Fall Fling at Henson Robinson Zoo

SPRINGFIELD - Henson Robinson Zoo officials have announced their Fur, Feather, Fin Fall Fling will be held on October 3.

From 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., families will be able to visit the zoo for free. Visitors will be able to enjoy carnival games, animal programs, turtle races, and more. Additionally, vendors will be in attendance to provide face painting, tie dyed crafts, food, and sand art.

For more information, visit http://www.hensonrobinsonzoo.org/page.php?2.