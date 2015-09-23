Lincoln Library to Offer October eReader Classes

SPRINGFIELD- The Lincoln Library of Springfield offers free eReader and computer classes each month. Classes are open to the public and require preregistration.

The October scheduled classes include: Computer Basics With Windows 7, Internet Basics, Microsoft Word Basics, In the Know: What’s an App, Facebook & More, Email Basics, Microsoft Excel Basics, Microsoft PowerPoint Basics, and eReader Devices with the Library.

Class times and October Calendar of Events is located on the library’s website. For further information or registration call 753-4900 extension 5629, or visit www.lincolnlibrary.info. ?