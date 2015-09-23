EIU to Host Open House for Lunar Eclipse

CHARLESTON- Eastern Illinois University’s physics observatory invites the public to a special open house to view the total lunar eclipse on Sunday, September 27.

On September 24, EIU Physics Department’s Dave Linton will hold a discussion about the lunar eclipse and two future solar eclipses. Admission to these events is free to the public.

For more information on the event, contact the EIU Physics Department at (217) 581-3220.

