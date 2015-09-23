Man Accused of Beating Toddler

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY - Police arrested a Champaign county man for allegedly beating a toddler over the weekend.

Investigators say Christopher Collins, 20, of Rantoul was charged today, September 23. ER workers called police Sunday night as they treated a 16-month-old girl.

Doctors say the girl is the daughter of Collins' girlfriend. The little girl has skull fractures, bleeding on the brain and a broken wrist. Doctors put her in a medically induced coma,