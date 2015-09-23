Class 4 FAA Repair Station Seeking Workers

SPRINGFIELD – StandardAero’s Springfield facility announces they are planning a large recruitment effort to support growth plans.

StandardAero was founded in 1911 and is one of the aerospace industry’s largest independent maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) providers.

The repair station in Springfield provides services for airframe, avionics and turbine engine inspection and repair, airframe paint, complete interior refurbishments and modifications, as well as major avionics modifications and upgrades.

Technicians, project managers and engineers at the station also have the experience and expertise to support complex projects on a majority of corporate aircraft, including Bombardier, Gulfstream, Hawker, Cessna and EMBRAER.

Officials say they are currently seeking A&P mechanics, aircraft painters, upholsterers, avionics installation technicians and sheet metal workers. There is also a need for planner, inspectors, interior installers, avionics engineers, an EHS manager and a facilities maintenance manager.

Information about these positions and applying is available by following the link here.